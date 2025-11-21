US not participating in G20 summit, White House says

The U.S. government is not participating in the G20 summit in South Africa, despite media reports to the contrary, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Leavitt also accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of "running his mouth," adding that it was not appreciated by the White House.

