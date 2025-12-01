In a dramatic unfolding of international intrigue, South African radio presenter Nonkululeko Mantula has been charged in connection with recruiting men to join the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. Alongside four other men, Mantula appeared in court on Monday following their arrest by South African police.

Authorities detained the men as they were attempting to fly to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. It's suspected that another recruit may have already reached Russian territory. South African law prohibits joining foreign militaries without government approval, thus the arrests have drawn significant attention at home.

The revelations about Mantula's case echo another ongoing investigation into Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma. She too faces allegations of tricking men into becoming Russian mercenaries. The cases have highlighted broader issues of recruitment under false pretenses and the exploitation of South Africans entangled in foreign conflicts.

