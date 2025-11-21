White House says Trump doesn't want to execute lawmakers
The White House said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to execute members of Congress after he assailed Democratic lawmakers who said the U.S. military should refuse any illegal orders.
"No," said White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt when asked at a briefing about Trump's remarks calling the Democratic lawmakers traitors who should face execution.
