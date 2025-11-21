Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 11:39 IST
7 BLOs of Kolkata issued show-cause notices by EC
Seven Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the Beliaghata constituency in Kolkata have been issued show-cause notices by the Election Commission, citing lapses in the digitisation process of SIR enumeration forms, an official said.

The complaint concerns improper and incomplete digitisation of collected enumeration forms, he said.

''The BLOs have been instructed to explain, by Friday afternoon, why they failed to carry out the assigned tasks properly,'' he said.

Disciplinary action may be taken if the explanations are deemed unsatisfactory, he added.

The EC is conducting phase two of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, where elections would be due early next year.

The exercise began on November 4 and will continue till December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be released on December 9, and the final rolls will be published on February 7.

