BJP's Claims of Mamata Banerjee's Electoral Roll Objections Highlight Polarization Tactics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of raising objections to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they claim signals her apprehension about a looming defeat in the upcoming assembly polls.

According to BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, Banerjee's apparent unease is rooted in the potential exposure of 'infiltrators' allegedly supported by her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as a vote bank. Bhatia further suggested that the return of these individuals to their country is leaving Banerjee distressed as elections approach.

Despite these allegations, Banerjee continues her campaign against the SIR, planning a rally in Bongaon and a march to the Matua community's spiritual hub. Her efforts underscore her condemnation of the revision as 'chaotic' and coercive. The BJP, however, views these actions as indicative of a broader strategy of communal polarization and appeasement politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)