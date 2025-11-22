Jan Suraaj Party Restructures After Electoral Setback

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party has taken decisive action in the wake of its lackluster performance in the recently concluded Bihar polls. On Saturday, the party announced the dissolution of all its organizational units, spanning from the panchayat to the state level.

A statement from party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin outlined the party's plan to form new units within the next one and a half months. This decision emerged from a national council meeting in Patna, chaired by the party's state president, Manoj Bharti.

Present at the meeting were key figures including Prashant Kishor, former vice chief of the army SK Singh, ex-Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh, and senior advocate YV Giri. The party entrusted its senior leaders with the task of overseeing all 12 state divisions, focusing on rebuilding an active and effective organizational structure. Comprehensive discussions will take place to address the reasons for the electoral defeat and to hold accountable any leaders guilty of indiscipline or internal betrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)