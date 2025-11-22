Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Anvar's Loan Controversy

P V Anvar, the Kerala state convener of the Trinamool Congress, finds himself at the center of a financial scandal involving alleged loan misappropriation from the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC). On Saturday, Anvar defended himself, stating that the loans taken were purely for construction purposes and had no links to black money.

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into Anvar's financial dealings after carrying out extensive raids on his residences and businesses. The agency claims to have found evidence of financial irregularities, including the misuse of funds allocated for unrelated construction projects.

Anvar, a former MLA, responded to the allegations against him, asserting that the loans for a total of Rs 9.5 crore were taken transparently from KFC, with two secured using the same property as collateral. He maintains that the loan amounts were primarily invested in a large township project and that opposition in the face of ED scrutiny is common.

