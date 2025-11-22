Left Menu

Vinay Kumar Takes Charge: A New Chapter for Himachal Pradesh Congress

Vinay Kumar has been appointed as the new president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Pratibha Singh. Previously, Kumar served as Deputy Speaker and has a political legacy in Sirmaur district. His leadership marks a new era for the Congress party in the hill state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:18 IST
Vinay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Vinay Kumar has taken over as the new president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, succeeding Pratibha Singh.

Kumar, who recently resigned from his position as Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, is a seasoned politician with a legacy of service in the Sirmaur district.

The Congress leadership is optimistic about Kumar's appointment, as he represents a fresh, dynamic approach aimed at revitalizing the party's presence in the region, especially among the sizeable Dalit population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

