Vinay Kumar Takes Charge: A New Chapter for Himachal Pradesh Congress

In a significant political development, Vinay Kumar has taken over as the new president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, succeeding Pratibha Singh.

Kumar, who recently resigned from his position as Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, is a seasoned politician with a legacy of service in the Sirmaur district.

The Congress leadership is optimistic about Kumar's appointment, as he represents a fresh, dynamic approach aimed at revitalizing the party's presence in the region, especially among the sizeable Dalit population.

