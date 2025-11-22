Western Leaders Rally for 'Lion-Like Spirit' in Ukraine Peace Talks
Western leaders are considering a U.S. peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, seeking better terms before a looming deadline. Despite initial praise, the plan faces criticism due to key Russian demands. Discussions are set to continue, highlighting Ukraine's dilemma of choosing between sovereignty and international partnerships.
On Saturday, Western leaders expressed conditional support for a U.S. peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for further refinement to achieve a favorable outcome for Kyiv. This diplomatic effort took place against the backdrop of a looming Thursday deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Following discussions at the G20 summit, European leaders, alongside U.S. counterparts, agreed on further negotiations in Geneva. These talks are intended to address the concerns of Ukraine and its allies, who view the current U.S. proposal as a starting point that requires substantial modifications.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the stakes of retaining national dignity while balancing alliances. European leaders, adopting a 'lion-like spirit,' rallied behind Ukraine, acknowledging the potentially severe ramifications of its collapse for European stability, as President Trump continues to pressure for acceptance of the contentious plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash
G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues
Global Unity: Modi's Diplomatic Drive at the G20 Summit
India, Australia, Canada Launch Trilateral Tech Partnership at G20 Summit
A Royal Encounter: Donald Trump Jr Meets Udaipur's Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar