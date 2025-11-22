Western Leaders Rally for 'Lion-Like Spirit' in Ukraine Peace Talks

On Saturday, Western leaders expressed conditional support for a U.S. peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for further refinement to achieve a favorable outcome for Kyiv. This diplomatic effort took place against the backdrop of a looming Thursday deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following discussions at the G20 summit, European leaders, alongside U.S. counterparts, agreed on further negotiations in Geneva. These talks are intended to address the concerns of Ukraine and its allies, who view the current U.S. proposal as a starting point that requires substantial modifications.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the stakes of retaining national dignity while balancing alliances. European leaders, adopting a 'lion-like spirit,' rallied behind Ukraine, acknowledging the potentially severe ramifications of its collapse for European stability, as President Trump continues to pressure for acceptance of the contentious plan.

