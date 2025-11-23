Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, has issued a formal request to India for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The move follows a sentencing by the International Crimes Tribunal, which handed down a capital punishment for her alleged involvement in crimes against humanity.

The tribunal's verdict, announced on November 17, also convicted former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both absent during the trial and currently residing in India. With Hasina's government ousted the previous year, the request adds another layer to the complex political situation following the 'July Uprising'.

India, while acknowledging the receipt of the extradition request, maintains a diplomatic stance, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining stable relations with Bangladesh. The interim government contemplates further actions, possibly involving the International Criminal Court, to ensure the return of the fugitives.

