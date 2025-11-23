Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has sought the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India after an International Crimes Tribunal issued a death sentence for crimes against humanity. Hasina, currently in India, was tried in absentia. India acknowledges the extradition request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:05 IST
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, has issued a formal request to India for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The move follows a sentencing by the International Crimes Tribunal, which handed down a capital punishment for her alleged involvement in crimes against humanity.

The tribunal's verdict, announced on November 17, also convicted former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both absent during the trial and currently residing in India. With Hasina's government ousted the previous year, the request adds another layer to the complex political situation following the 'July Uprising'.

India, while acknowledging the receipt of the extradition request, maintains a diplomatic stance, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining stable relations with Bangladesh. The interim government contemplates further actions, possibly involving the International Criminal Court, to ensure the return of the fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
2
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
3
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia
4
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025