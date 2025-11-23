Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities
Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut, marking the first attack since June, targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff amid rising tensions. The strike killed one and wounded 21, intensifying the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and jeopardizing Pope Leo XIV's upcoming visit to Lebanon amidst ongoing ceasefire violations.
On Sunday, Israel conducted an airstrike on Beirut for the first time since June, targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff. The move raised tensions as it threatened a broader conflict just days before Pope Leo XIV's intended visit to Lebanon. Lebanese authorities condemned the attack, warning of further destabilization.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the strike in Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in at least one death and 21 injuries. President Joseph Aoun criticized Israel for not adhering to the ceasefire and appealed to the international community to intervene and halt hostilities. Meanwhile, Israel maintains Hezbollah is rebuilding its military capabilities in southern Lebanon.
Smoke billowed from the Haret Hreik neighborhood following the strike, with chaotic scenes observed as civilians gathered at the site. The Lebanese military secured the area while United Nations peacekeepers and the Lebanese government criticized Israel's ongoing attacks and ceasefire violations. Negotiations aim to cease airstrikes and address territorial disputes.
