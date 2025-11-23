In a strategic meeting held in Geneva, Ukrainian, U.S., and European officials gathered to deliberate over a U.S. draft peace plan aiming to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine. The proposal, which has drawn significant concern, suggests that Ukraine cede territory and accept military limitations, raising fears of undue concessions to Russia.

Confusion has clouded the plan's origins, with European allies claiming exclusion from its conception. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has affirmed that the plan was crafted in Washington. Nonetheless, some U.S. senators have described it as aligning with Russian desires rather than representing the U.S. administration's stance.

Amid the diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faces immense pressure due to a domestic corruption scandal and potential loss of U.S backing. As Ukraine relies heavily on Western support, discussions continue, aiming for a plan that ensures Ukraine's sovereignty while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics.

