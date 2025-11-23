Left Menu

Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's chief amid rising tensions. The attack, coming just before a high-profile papal visit, could escalate into broader conflict. Lebanese officials condemned the strike, calling for international intervention. Both sides assert defensive stances, heightening regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harethreik | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:29 IST
Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel conducted an airstrike on Beirut, targeting the chief of staff of Hezbollah. This marks the first strike on Lebanon's capital since June, aimed at preventing the Iran-backed militant group from rearming a year post-ceasefire.

The attack has generated warnings of potential retaliation from Hezbollah, with concerns of increased violence across Lebanon. The strike came ahead of Pope Leo XIV's planned visit, sparking criticisms from Lebanese officials who accused Israel of breaching ceasefire agreements.

Hezbollah has hinted at retaliation, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike, urging international action to halt further aggression. The situation remains tense, with both Israel and Hezbollah asserting their defensive postures, keeping the region on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

 Germany
2
Indonesia Introduces Global Citizenship of Indonesia Permit

Indonesia Introduces Global Citizenship of Indonesia Permit

 Indonesia
3
Cross-Border Love Saga: The Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan

Cross-Border Love Saga: The Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan

 India
4
Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

Real Madrid Considers Investor Stake with Super League Ambitions

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025