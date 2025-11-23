Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest
Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's chief amid rising tensions. The attack, coming just before a high-profile papal visit, could escalate into broader conflict. Lebanese officials condemned the strike, calling for international intervention. Both sides assert defensive stances, heightening regional instability.
In a significant escalation, Israel conducted an airstrike on Beirut, targeting the chief of staff of Hezbollah. This marks the first strike on Lebanon's capital since June, aimed at preventing the Iran-backed militant group from rearming a year post-ceasefire.
The attack has generated warnings of potential retaliation from Hezbollah, with concerns of increased violence across Lebanon. The strike came ahead of Pope Leo XIV's planned visit, sparking criticisms from Lebanese officials who accused Israel of breaching ceasefire agreements.
Hezbollah has hinted at retaliation, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike, urging international action to halt further aggression. The situation remains tense, with both Israel and Hezbollah asserting their defensive postures, keeping the region on edge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
