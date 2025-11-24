Employers Demand Bold Budget Moves Amid Economic Stagnation

The Confederation of British Industry has called on finance minister Rachel Reeves to introduce significant budgetary changes to spur the UK's sluggish economy, which has struggled since the 2007-08 financial crisis. The organization's leader highlighted the need for tough decisions rather than continual tax hikes that could impede growth.

Despite earlier promises, Reeves is anticipated to raise taxes substantially again to meet borrowing targets while ramping up welfare spending. Meanwhile, business leaders are urging the government for collaborative reforms on energy costs and employment rights, warning that the existing government's Employment Rights Bill could hamper hiring prospects.

Business minister Peter Kyle defended the employment legislation designed to enhance protections for new workers. However, opposition from Conservative Party leaders emphasizes concerns that these measures could undermine flexible working opportunities, suggesting potential anti-business impacts.

