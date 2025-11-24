British Culture Minister Clears Path for Telegraph Sale to DMGT

The British Culture Minister, Lisa Nandy, announced her commitment to ensuring the Telegraph newspaper's timely sale to DMGT for 500 million pounds. This announcement marks a significant move forward following the failed attempt by RedBird IMI to purchase the newspaper.

Nandy emphasized constructing a public interest-minded path for the transaction, and expressed confidence that DMGT's formal request for approval will be filed shortly. The deal aims to adhere to the UK's regulations on foreign state ownership of media outlets.

This acquisition will integrate the Telegraph under the same ownership as other prominent British publications, with a guarantee of maintaining its editorial independence.

