Political Storm in Mumbai: Accusations Fly Ahead of BMC Elections

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha are embroiled in a heated political clash. Shaikh accuses Lodha of lying about threats, while the BJP demands Shaikh's arrest, accusing him of promoting illegal settlements and communal tensions, amid protests and heightened pre-election political activities in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:00 IST
In the escalating political tensions ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a fresh clash has emerged between Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Shaikh has accused Lodha of spreading falsehoods by claiming that life-threatening warnings were issued against him and his family.

Shaikh has defended himself, urging the public to listen to his speech and demanding legal actions against individuals making false accusations. This row is occurring in the backdrop of accusations from Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, who Shaikh claims, has done little for the city but incited communal rhetoric.

The political turmoil continues with the BJP calling for Shaikh's arrest amid ongoing protests and counter-protests. As campaign efforts intensify, concerns are growing over the potential for escalating communal tensions, highlighted by accusations of both religious and political divides being exploited for electoral gain.

