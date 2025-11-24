Puducherry's Race Against Time: Ensuring Electoral Inclusivity

The election machinery in Puducherry is working tirelessly to guarantee that every eligible voter is counted on the electoral rolls, according to Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar.

He highlighted the significant progress with 9,76,747 enumeration forms distributed and 5,89,075 already digitized from the total 10.21 lakh electors in the Union Territory.

With the support of 962 Booth Level Officers and various electoral officials, the Special Intensive Revision aims for thorough updates. Voters are urged to submit forms by December 4, or risk exclusion from the draft rolls.

