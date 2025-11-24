Puducherry's Race Against Time: Ensuring Electoral Inclusivity
The Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry, P Jawahar, revealed that extensive efforts are underway to update the electoral rolls, with over 9.76 lakh enumeration forms distributed. Almost 600,000 forms have been digitized as part of the Special Intensive Revision. Voters must submit their forms by December 4 to appear in the draft roll.
24-11-2025
The election machinery in Puducherry is working tirelessly to guarantee that every eligible voter is counted on the electoral rolls, according to Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar.
He highlighted the significant progress with 9,76,747 enumeration forms distributed and 5,89,075 already digitized from the total 10.21 lakh electors in the Union Territory.
With the support of 962 Booth Level Officers and various electoral officials, the Special Intensive Revision aims for thorough updates. Voters are urged to submit forms by December 4, or risk exclusion from the draft rolls.
