Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Voters Against AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, intensified his criticism of AIADMK leader Palaniswami on Tuesday, urging voters to reject his efforts to form an alliance with the BJP in the state.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Tiruvannamalai, Stalin portrayed the April 23 Assembly election as a crucial battle between the DMK-led Secular Progress Alliance and Palaniswami's AIADMK, which seeks to bring the BJP influence into Tamil Nadu.

Stalin emphasized the election as a contest between Chief Minister M K Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Palaniswami of being overly aligned with Modi and of undermining Tamil Nadu's development-focused agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)