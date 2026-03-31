Yediyurappa Urges Voters to Defeat Congress in Crucial Karnataka Bypolls
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has called for voters in two Karnataka Assembly seats to reject the ruling Congress party in upcoming bypolls, citing concerns about corruption and power abuse. The elections, prompted by the deaths of two senior Congress MLAs, will be closely contested.
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In a significant political development, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has urged voters to defeat the ruling Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka bypolls. He claims that a win for Congress would lead to further corruption and abuse of power.
The bypolls, which will be held on April 9, were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies. Yediyurappa is actively campaigning for BJP candidates Srinivas in Davanagere and Charantimath in Bagalkot, confident of their victory.
Highlighting rampant corruption and issues with the current administration under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa appeals for voter support, emphasizing the need to curtail Congress's majority. He also comments on recent educational policy changes, urging no confusion over the importance of learning Hindi alongside Kannada.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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