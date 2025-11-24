Tirumala, Politics, and the Allegations of Diversion

In a fiery exchange of accusations, Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has spotlighted Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's alleged political maneuvers, accusing him of using religious sentiments to shield Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from scrutiny.

Rambabu charged that Kalyan's focus on the Tirumala temple and laddu prasadam controversies was a deliberate diversion tactic meant to distract the public and absolve Naidu from the ongoing criticism stemming from the YSRCP's alleged past mismanagement.

Kalyan responded by highlighting religious mismanagement issues under previous administrations, asserting that the trust of countless devotees had been betrayed, and cautioned against political distractions overshadowing the state's significant crises, including farmer distress and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)