Tirumala, Politics, and the Allegations of Diversion

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu criticized Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for diverting attention to religious issues to shield CM Chandrababu Naidu. Rambabu accused Kalyan of exploiting Hindu sentiments and mishandling state issues like farmers' distress. Kalyan refuted by pointing to past governmental mismanagement at the Tirupati temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:35 IST
Tirumala, Politics, and the Allegations of Diversion
In a fiery exchange of accusations, Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has spotlighted Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's alleged political maneuvers, accusing him of using religious sentiments to shield Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from scrutiny.

Rambabu charged that Kalyan's focus on the Tirumala temple and laddu prasadam controversies was a deliberate diversion tactic meant to distract the public and absolve Naidu from the ongoing criticism stemming from the YSRCP's alleged past mismanagement.

Kalyan responded by highlighting religious mismanagement issues under previous administrations, asserting that the trust of countless devotees had been betrayed, and cautioned against political distractions overshadowing the state's significant crises, including farmer distress and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

