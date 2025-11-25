IBSA: A Catalyst for Global Transformation
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted IBSA's role in global transformation, emphasizing its commitment to representing the Global South's hopes. Calling for reform in global governance, he stressed cooperation among India, Brazil, and South Africa on climate action, energy transitions, and equitable technological progress.
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the IBSA bloc as a pivotal force in global transformation. Representing India, Brazil, and South Africa, the alliance is seen as embodying the aspirations of the Global South, which seeks respect and partnership in shaping the future.
At the IBSA Leaders' Dialogue during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa called for the three nations to lead reforms in global governance. He emphasized addressing the growing global economic gap through inclusive growth and urged for renewed commitments to climate action and food security.
The South African leader also highlighted recent achievements, including a collaboration agreement in education. He expressed optimism for an upcoming IBSA Leaders' Summit, emphasizing the practical value and strength of this cooperative association.
