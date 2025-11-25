Bihar Congress Expels Seven Leaders Amid Discipline Violations

In a decisive move, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled seven high-ranking leaders for six years, citing consistent breaches of party discipline and conduct guidelines. This decision, made on November 24, followed an investigation by the State Congress Disciplinary Committee, which found the leaders guilty of actions detrimental to the party's image.

Among those expelled are Aditya Paswan, Shakeelur Rahman, Raj Kumar Sharma, Raj Kumar Rajan, Kundan Gupta, Kanchana Kumari, and Ravi Golden. Despite responding to showcause notices, their explanations were deemed unsatisfactory by the disciplinary committee chaired by Kapildev Prasad Yadav.

Reports from the committee highlighted that the leaders regularly made unauthorized public statements, opposing party decisions and programs. They also ignored authoritative directives, made unfounded claims about 'ticket-buying,' and damaged the party's integrity during vital organizational activities, said the committee.

The Congress leadership reaffirmed that all internal processes were transparent and under the All India Election Committee's supervision, dismissing claims of irregularities as baseless. Despite these processes, the expelled members continued to disrupt organizational coherence, even after being assigned significant responsibilities.

Speaking on the matter, Rajesh Rathore, Chairman of the Bihar Congress Media Department, reiterated the party's stance on maintaining strict discipline and accountability internally. The disciplinary action comes amidst internal protests against state leadership by party workers, reflecting a tumultuous period for the Bihar Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)