Left Menu

Bihar Congress Expels Seven Leaders Amid Discipline Violations

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee expelled seven senior leaders for six years due to repeated party discipline violations. Despite multiple warnings, these leaders engaged in activities harming the party's image and interests. The decision follows a thorough review by the State Congress Disciplinary Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:35 IST
Bihar Congress Expels Seven Leaders Amid Discipline Violations
Congress Workers protest against ticket distribution (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled seven high-ranking leaders for six years, citing consistent breaches of party discipline and conduct guidelines. This decision, made on November 24, followed an investigation by the State Congress Disciplinary Committee, which found the leaders guilty of actions detrimental to the party's image.

Among those expelled are Aditya Paswan, Shakeelur Rahman, Raj Kumar Sharma, Raj Kumar Rajan, Kundan Gupta, Kanchana Kumari, and Ravi Golden. Despite responding to showcause notices, their explanations were deemed unsatisfactory by the disciplinary committee chaired by Kapildev Prasad Yadav.

Reports from the committee highlighted that the leaders regularly made unauthorized public statements, opposing party decisions and programs. They also ignored authoritative directives, made unfounded claims about 'ticket-buying,' and damaged the party's integrity during vital organizational activities, said the committee.

The Congress leadership reaffirmed that all internal processes were transparent and under the All India Election Committee's supervision, dismissing claims of irregularities as baseless. Despite these processes, the expelled members continued to disrupt organizational coherence, even after being assigned significant responsibilities.

Speaking on the matter, Rajesh Rathore, Chairman of the Bihar Congress Media Department, reiterated the party's stance on maintaining strict discipline and accountability internally. The disciplinary action comes amidst internal protests against state leadership by party workers, reflecting a tumultuous period for the Bihar Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
2
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global
3
Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

 Pakistan
4
Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025