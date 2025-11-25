New Era in Bihar: Legislative Assembly's Inauguration and Key Appointments
The newly elected Bihar assembly members are set to be sworn in during its inaugural session starting December 1. The session, approved by the Nitish Kumar cabinet, awaits the governor's nod. Pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav will oversee the oath, while new Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections are also anticipated.
The newly elected members of the Bihar assembly are preparing for their swearing-in ceremony, which is anticipated to take place during the inaugural session next week. This information was disclosed by official sources on Tuesday.
The proposal for the swearing-in ceremony has been sanctioned by the Nitish Kumar cabinet and is pending approval from the governor. The session is expected to extend over five days, commencing on December 1.
Narendra Narayan Yadav, a seasoned JD(U) leader with multiple MLA terms, has been appointed pro tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and will administer the oath of office. During this session, the assembly will also conduct elections for a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
