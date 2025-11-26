Trump Urges China's Xi to Fast-Track U.S. Goods Purchases

In a recent conversation, President Donald Trump urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to expedite and enlarge China's purchase of U.S. goods. The phone call between the two leaders on Monday yielded positive indications, with President Xi purportedly committing to the suggestion.

"I asked him, I'd like you to buy it a little faster. I'd like you to buy more. And he's more or less agreed to do that," Trump conveyed to reporters while aboard Air Force One. He appeared optimistic about future developments, suggesting that President Xi's actions may lead to a surprising outcome.

China has reinitiated the purchase of U.S. soybeans and temporarily lifted its intensified export restrictions on rare earth elements. However, the speed of these transactions has been slower than anticipated, suggesting that further negotiations or decisions may be forthcoming.

