Bandi Sanjay's Rs 10 Lakh Offer Sparks Panchayat Poll Debate in Karimnagar

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar pledges Rs 10 lakh for villages in Karimnagar electing BJP-backed candidates in upcoming gram panchayat elections. Criticizing past governance by BRS and Congress, he urges people not to fall for false promises. Sanjay Kumar highlights his track record in securing funds for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:08 IST
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to secure support in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has pledged Rs 10 lakh for any village in his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency that elects a BJP-backed candidate. This announcement underscores the political maneuvering ahead of the polls in Telangana.

Criticizing the previous BRS and Congress governments for making false promises, Sanjay Kumar urged voters not to be swayed by deceptive inducements. He emphasized the BJP's track record of delivering on promises, unlike the opposition which failed to release pledged funds.

With the Telangana State Election Commission announcing the election schedule for December, the promise of immediate development funds could sway voters, adding tension to an already heated political climate. The minister's efforts to bring substantial central funds reflect the significance of the elections.

