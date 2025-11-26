The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

On the 13th anniversary of the Aam Aadmi Party, founded in 2012 after India's anti-corruption movement, leader Arvind Kejriwal stressed the foundation of public trust and volunteer effort as key to the party's success.

The anniversary video highlighted the party's journey from its origins to being recognized as a national party, despite challenges including the arrest of senior leaders.

Kejriwal reaffirmed the party's dedication to combating corruption, promoting truth and integrity in politics, and contributing to exemplary models of governance in education and healthcare, now admired globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)