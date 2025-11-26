Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

Arvind Kejriwal celebrates the Aam Aadmi Party's 13th anniversary, emphasizing public trust and volunteer dedication. Founded in 2012 after the anti-corruption movement, AAP highlighted its achievements in governance. Despite subdued celebrations, Kejriwal reiterated the party's commitment to honesty, education, and healthcare, marking its growth to national party status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:40 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the 13th anniversary of the Aam Aadmi Party, founded in 2012 after India's anti-corruption movement, leader Arvind Kejriwal stressed the foundation of public trust and volunteer effort as key to the party's success.

The anniversary video highlighted the party's journey from its origins to being recognized as a national party, despite challenges including the arrest of senior leaders.

Kejriwal reaffirmed the party's dedication to combating corruption, promoting truth and integrity in politics, and contributing to exemplary models of governance in education and healthcare, now admired globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

 India
2
Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Rights

Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Ri...

 India
3
EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

 Global
4
EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025