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China's Intensified Anti-Corruption Drive Targets Securities Officials

China is intensifying its long-standing anti-corruption campaign against securities regulatory officials to enhance its market image and attract global investors. Recent investigations involve CSRC vice chair Wang Jianjun and former chair Yi Huiman for alleged misconduct in IPO processes. These efforts aim to eradicate corruption and restore regulatory credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:44 IST
China's Intensified Anti-Corruption Drive Targets Securities Officials

China is accelerating its long-standing anti-corruption campaign against officials within the securities regulatory framework. This move, aimed at improving the image of its regulatory authorities and attracting global investors, sees a crackdown on individuals like Wang Jianjun, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Prosecutors claim Wang illegally accepted money and property in exchange for favors, a claim that underscores Beijing's renewed commitment to tackling graft at high levels.

The investigations have expanded to include high-profile figures such as Yi Huiman, who led the CSRC until 2024, and Liu Shiyu, another former leader ousted due to corruption charges. As China seeks to bolster the long-term appeal of its markets, these actions are part of a broader strategy to tighten the noose around insider trading and market irregularities that alarm regulatory bodies.

Experts like Toh Han Shih highlight systemic issues within CSRC, stemming from its significant influence over Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Recent exposure of corrupt practices by former officials, including Guo Xudong and others, emphasizes the depth of the problem. These developments come amidst China's anti-corruption agency tackling over 29,000 individuals in 2025, a significant increase from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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