German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin must recognize the futility of continuing the war in Ukraine. Merz assured that Germany would persist in supporting Ukraine, utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid in the effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:41 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a firm statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated on Wednesday the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledging the impossibility of a successful conclusion to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Addressing the ongoing conflict, Merz underscored Germany's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people, vowing continuous assistance.

Merz also mentioned plans to leverage frozen Russian assets in Germany to bolster efforts in supporting Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

