Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Budget with Tax Hikes and Economic Reforms

British finance minister Rachel Reeves presented her budget, revealing billions in tax hikes and a wealth of economic reforms to Parliament on Wednesday.

Amid concerns over early outlook releases by the Office for Budget Responsibility, Reeves defended maintaining tax thresholds and promised that wealthier individuals would contribute more. The budget includes significant reforms, such as removing the two-child benefit cap and tackling tax avoidance.

Reeves emphasized no return to austerity, with continued investments in the NHS and infrastructure, focusing on economic stability and sustained growth. By upholding 'iron-clad' fiscal rules, her plan aims to combat inflation and secure family finances, while also cutting waste and bureaucracy for long-term benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)