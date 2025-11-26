Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Budget with Tax Hikes and Economic Reforms

British finance minister Rachel Reeves outlines a transformative budget plan, featuring tax hikes and the removal of the two-child benefit cap. The budget emphasizes economic stability, increased investment, and reforms aimed at making the tax system fairer, while maintaining significant public investments and assuring no return to austerity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:34 IST
British finance minister Rachel Reeves presented her budget, revealing billions in tax hikes and a wealth of economic reforms to Parliament on Wednesday.

Amid concerns over early outlook releases by the Office for Budget Responsibility, Reeves defended maintaining tax thresholds and promised that wealthier individuals would contribute more. The budget includes significant reforms, such as removing the two-child benefit cap and tackling tax avoidance.

Reeves emphasized no return to austerity, with continued investments in the NHS and infrastructure, focusing on economic stability and sustained growth. By upholding 'iron-clad' fiscal rules, her plan aims to combat inflation and secure family finances, while also cutting waste and bureaucracy for long-term benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

