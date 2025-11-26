Turbulence in Guinea-Bissau as Gunfire Erupts Amidst Election Uncertainty
Gunfire erupted near Guinea-Bissau's election commission headquarters before provisional election results. The country held presidential and legislative elections recently. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo faces challenger Fernando Dias. Embalo's spokesperson claims that Dias' affiliates attacked the commission, while Dias' camp remains silent. The nation has a history of coups.
Amid a charged political atmosphere in Guinea-Bissau, gunfire erupted near the election commission's headquarters, casting a shadow over the announcement of provisional election results. The elections held recently saw incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo competing with Fernando Dias for leadership.
Embalo's spokesperson asserted that gunmen linked to Dias attempted to disrupt the results announcement, although no evidence was immediately provided. Reuters reported gunfire exchanges at various strategic locations, escalating tensions in the coup-prone nation.
The election marked a significant departure, with the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde barred from participating. As Embalo aims for a historic consecutive term, the political climate remains volatile, echoing the nation's turbulent past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
