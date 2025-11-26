Karnataka's Political Pulse: Unity, Aspirations, and the Road to 2028
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reiterated the Congress party's unity and focus on future elections, amid rumors of a power-sharing pact. With aspirations to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, Shivakumar highlighted collective leadership amid ongoing internal political strategizing and speculations of leadership change.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the Congress party's unity and commitment to the upcoming 2028 assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha elections. This comes as the current Congress government reached the mid-point of its term, sparking speculations of a power-sharing deal with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, remained tight-lipped about any messages from Rahul Gandhi amid the leadership change speculations and indicated potential plans to meet the party's high command in Delhi. He downplayed any talk of factions, stating that only one group exists - the Congress - which includes 140 MLAs.
As the Deputy CM gears up for future elections, he reiterated his belief in collective leadership over individual ambition. Despite rumors of a power-sharing agreement, Shivakumar declared party issues will be addressed internally, while focusing on organizational strategies and strengthening Congress's presence in Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
