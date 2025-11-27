Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a significant shift in India's defense posture has emerged, as emphasized by Vice-Admiral K Swaminathan. The operation, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, underscored India's readiness to deliver decisive military retaliation, establishing a new standard in its relationship with Pakistan.

The operation revealed the overt support Pakistan receives from China and Turkey, further complicating regional dynamics. China's assertiveness in the Indian Ocean and its military expansion raise significant security concerns for India, according to Swaminathan.

During a recent conference, the effectiveness of India's military strategies during Operation Sindoor was lauded. The coordinated efforts of the Indian armed forces symbolized a potent deterrent against regional assumptions and showcased India's multi-domain operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)