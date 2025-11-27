Left Menu

Czech President Faces Dilemma Over Andrej Babis's Prime Minister Appointment

Czech President Petr Pavel is considering appointing billionaire Andrej Babis as Prime Minister if Babis resolves conflicts between his business interests and political position. Babis, whose party recently won the election, aims for a coalition government, but faces controversy over a ministerial candidate with controversial views.

  • Country:
  • Czechia

In a significant political move, Czech President Petr Pavel indicated his readiness to appoint the populist billionaire Andrej Babis as the country's next prime minister. However, this step hinges on Babis addressing potential conflicts of interest arising from his extensive business holdings.

Recently amended conflict-of-interest laws have tightened regulations, raising concerns about the eligibility of state and EU subsidies for Babis's numerous companies under the Agrofert conglomerate. The challenge has intensified as Babis seeks to form a coalition government, following his ANO (YES) movement's election victory.

Controversy erupted over a proposed ministerial appointment within the coalition. Filip Turek, nominee of the Motorists for Themselves party, faced backlash over inflammatory social media posts. President Pavel, upholding his constitutional duties, rejected Turek's candidacy, underscoring the delicate balance of power in Czech governance.

