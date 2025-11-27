Visa Policies Ignite Diplomatic Clash Over Central American Allies

China has condemned the United States for what it describes as a violation of the United Nations Charter, following Washington's announcement of a visa policy targeting people from Central American countries collaborating with Beijing.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the new visa policy aims to restrict entry for Central American nationals and their immediate families if they are found to be acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, threatening the region's stability. China's Embassy in Washington criticized the move, stating, "Turning visas into political leverage runs against the #UN Charter and the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference." The embassy emphasized that Central America should not be viewed as anyone's "backyard," and highlighted how China's regional cooperation has supported local economies and livelihoods.

The U.S. State Department has yet to comment further on this policy, initially announced in September, which raises questions about the number of new restrictions imposed. Tensions are particularly high in Panama, where allegations have surfaced about U.S. Embassy threats to cancel the visas of Panamanian officials amid concerns over China's growing influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)