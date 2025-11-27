Veteran Politician K A Sengottaiyan Joins TVK
K A Sengottaiyan, a seasoned politician and former AIADMK MLA, recently joined the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after being expelled from AIADMK. His induction is expected to bolster TVK's presence in the Kongu region. Sengottaiyan aims to promote clean governance under TVK's leadership.
In a significant political move, veteran politician and nine-time MLA K A Sengottaiyan has joined the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, following his expulsion from AIADMK. This shift comes after Sengottaiyan resigned from his legislator post, marking a new chapter in his six-decade political career.
Sengottaiyan's decision to align with TVK is seen as a strategic boost for the fledgling party, especially in the Kongu region, where he has substantial influence. His supporters and former MP V Sathyabama have also transitioned to TVK. Vijay lauded Sengottaiyan's dedication and experience, presenting him with a symbolic yellow-red shawl.
Expressing his commitment to clean governance, Sengottaiyan criticized both the current leaderships of DMK and AIADMK for their lack of reform. He reiterated his desire for unity within AIADMK factions, which ultimately led to his expulsion. Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has refrained from commenting on Sengottaiyan's new political alliance.
