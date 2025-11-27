Mystery AI App Raises Eyebrows in West Bengal Election Revision

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has raised concerns over the Election Commission of India's decision to deploy a mysterious artificial intelligence application during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In a post on X, Gokhale criticized the lack of transparency and details regarding the app's functionality and the entities behind its development. According to Gokhale, no information has been released about the vendor or the app's auditing for potential AI bias, fueling suspicion.

The Election Commission aims to use this AI technology to prevent the inclusion of fake or deceased voters by analyzing facial similarities across the database. Gokhale demanded full disclosure, citing worries of potential political influence and the haste of the ongoing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)