MP Ruhullah Mehdi Challenges National Conference: Uphold Promises or Lose Public Trust

Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi voiced his discontent with the National Conference, citing unmet promises regarding Article 370 and other issues from the 2024 assembly elections. Despite not attending a recent party meeting, Mehdi remains committed to principles over politics, warning of lost public trust if promises are unfulfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:34 IST
Ruhullah Mehdi
On Thursday, Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi expressed disappointment over not being invited to the National Conference's two-day working committee meeting and criticized the party for failing to meet promises made in the 2024 assembly elections.

Mehdi, a prominent Shia leader, emphasized his commitment to principles rather than party politics, concerned that the party's shift from its intended political agenda, including the restoration of Article 370, could lead to a loss of public trust.

Despite the estrangement, Mehdi affirmed he has no plans to form a new political party but warned that failure to address the reservation issue could compel him to stand with student protesters against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

