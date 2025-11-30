Left Menu

EC's SIR Extension Sparks Political Tensions

The Election Commission's decision to extend the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has intensified political tensions in West Bengal. Parties like the TMC and Congress criticize the extension as inadequate, alleging bias toward the ruling BJP. The BJP maintains the EC's independence in the matter.

Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2025 18:51 IST
The Election Commission (EC)'s decision to extend the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by one week has sparked a political storm in West Bengal. The TMC argues that the EC's process is rushed and ill-conceived, benefiting the ruling BJP while neglecting proper groundwork.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP staunchly defends the EC's discretion, asserting that the process is intended to retain legitimate voters while excluding unauthorized individuals. The revised schedule will now continue until December 11, with the final voters' list set for release on February 14, 2026.

Amid backlash from opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI(M), questions arise over the extension's adequacy. Critics accuse the EC of favoritism, while others demand transparency and neutrality. The EC insists the timeline extension followed consultations with chief electoral officers in affected states and Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

