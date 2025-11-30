Left Menu

Congress Gears Up to Challenge Madhya Pradesh Government in Assembly Winter Session

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Winter session is set to commence, with the Congress aiming to question the BJP government on issues like law and order, crop prices, and alleged corruption.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's five-day Winter session is poised to begin this Monday, sparking strategic discussions within the opposition Congress party. Ahead of the session, Congress leaders held a meeting to craft a plan of action addressing the state BJP government's alleged failures.

As preparations for the session were confirmed by Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, a significant amount of legislative activity was anticipated. With 1,497 questions, 194 calling-attention motions, and various other legislative submissions already received, the session promises to be eventful.

Key issues slated for rigorous debate include state law-and-order challenges, the controversial Special Intensive Revision exercise, the minimum support price for key crops, and rising concerns over social justice elements like OBC reservations and Dalit rights. Congress leaders argue that the session's short duration could undermine thorough scrutiny while vowing to address public concerns forcefully.

