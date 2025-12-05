Left Menu

Man dies by suicide after jumping in front of metro train in Bengaluru

A man died by suicide on Friday after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching train at Kengeri metro station in Bengaluru, briefly affecting services on the purple line, officials said.The identity of the deceased is being ascertained. Following the incident, services on the Purple Line were briefly affected with the suspension of service beyond Mysore Road up to Challaghatta.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:24 IST
Man dies by suicide after jumping in front of metro train in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A man died by suicide on Friday after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching train at Kengeri metro station in Bengaluru, briefly affecting services on the purple line, officials said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained. The incident occurred at 8.15 am, the Metro officials said.

Police, along with the paramedical team, have immediately cleared the body from the track. Following the incident, services on the Purple Line were briefly affected with the suspension of service beyond Mysore Road up to Challaghatta. The services were restored later, they added. ''Services between Jnana Bharathi and Challagatta have been fully restored as of 09:40 hrs. Train operations across the entire Purple Line are now running as per schedule,'' the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a post on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Parliament Clash: Language and Nationalism Stir Tensions

Parliament Clash: Language and Nationalism Stir Tensions

 India
2
Bihar Boosts Employment Opportunities with Three New Departments

Bihar Boosts Employment Opportunities with Three New Departments

 India
3
India-Russia can achieve USD 100 bn bilateral trade target ahead of 2030, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India-Russia can achieve USD 100 bn bilateral trade target ahead of 2030, sa...

 Global
4
Delhi Municipal Budget 2026-27 Prioritizes Sanitation and Education

Delhi Municipal Budget 2026-27 Prioritizes Sanitation and Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025