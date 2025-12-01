Pope Leo's Bold Call for Peace: A Palestinian State as the Only Solution

Pope Leo has made a bold declaration, insisting that establishing a Palestinian state is the only feasible resolution to the enduring conflict with Israel. This assertion reaffirms the Vatican's position amid a backdrop of ongoing disagreements. Leo emphasized this point during an in-flight press conference on his visit to Lebanon.

In aviation news, Lithuania's Vilnius airport experienced operational halts on Sunday due to suspected balloons in the airspace. This is one of several disruptions across European airspace, including incidents in Copenhagen and Brussels, hinting at an unsettling trend affecting the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian naval drones have struck two Russian-bound tankers in the Black Sea, attempting to pressure Russia's oil industry. Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has sought a pardon amidst his ongoing corruption trial, while Spain battles a swine fever outbreak, threatening its lucrative pork exports.

