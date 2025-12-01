Investor Alert: ISS Opposes Peter Nash's Re-election at Westpac

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a prominent proxy adviser, is urging investors to vote against the re-election of Peter Nash as director of Westpac. The recommendation stems from Nash's tenure at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which has been embroiled in controversy over governance and infrastructure mishaps.

Nash's background includes six years on the ASX board, where he chaired its audit and supervision committee. The ASX faces increased regulatory scrutiny following market outages and delays in replacing its aging CHESS system. ISS highlights these governance failures as key reasons for opposing Nash's re-election.

The report also notes Nash's past with KPMG, Westpac's auditor, further raising corporate governance questions. The analysis comes ahead of Westpac's annual general meeting scheduled for December 11. Westpac has not yet commented on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)