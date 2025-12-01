Shiv Sena MP Challenges Ban on Slogans in Parliament as 'British-Era Governance'
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes a Rajya Sabha bulletin banning slogans like 'Vande Mataram'. She condemns it as 'British-era governance' and 'anti-national'. Along with discussing the notice, she urges attention on 'vote chori' and pollution in Delhi, as Parliament's winter session commences.
- Country:
- India
In a move reminiscent of historical governance controversies, Shiv Sena's Parlimentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced strong disapproval of a Rajya Sabha Secretariat's directive advising against slogans such as "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind" during sessions. She described the advisory as evocative of "British-era governance," raising concerns over its implications for national pride.
Chaturvedi vowed her party would seek clarification from authorities, arguing these slogans embody patriotic sentiment rather than breaches of parliamentary decorum. She further branded the advisory as "anti-national," underscoring the central government's need to revoke it immediately. She also amplified criticisms of the government's handling of electoral integrity and air quality in Delhi.
As hearings convene, other pressing issues underscore the session's agenda, including the contested air quality readings which currently depict Delhi's condition as "poor." As these matters unfold, Parliament remains poised to discuss crucial legislative movements, including expected introductions by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeting central excise and public health funding mechanisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Calls for Balanced Leadership in Rajya Sabha
Congress stands by Constitutional values, be assured of our cooperation in conduct of proceedings: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.
At Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha, Opposition demands discussion on 'urgent need for further electoral reforms' on Monday.
Vande Mataram Controversy: BJP Accused of Political Polarisation
Celebrating 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Nation-Wide Competition