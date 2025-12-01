Left Menu

British MP Tulip Siddiq Sentenced in Bangladeshi Corruption Case

A Bangladesh court has sentenced British MP Tulip Siddiq to two years in prison for corruption concerning the illegal allocation of land. Delivered in absentia, the verdict also implicates former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, who were not present in court.

Dhaka | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a high-profile corruption case, British MP and former minister Tulip Siddiq received a two-year prison sentence from a Bangladesh court. The charges relate to the unauthorized allocation of a plot of land.

The sentencing was handed down in absentia, as Siddiq, along with her aunt and former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, were not present in the courtroom.

The case continues to draw significant attention due to the involvement of major political figures from Bangladesh, highlighting the intricate ties between Bangladeshi and British politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

