BJP Criticizes Parliament Disruptions, Calls It a 'Blow to Democracy'

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized the Opposition for disrupting Parliament during the Monsoon Session, urging a smooth Winter Session. He emphasized the need for constructive debates rather than chaos, labeling the disruptions a 'blow to democracy.' The ongoing clash continues with the Opposition readying to raise various issues in the upcoming session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:37 IST
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal has criticized the Opposition's continuous protests and disruptions during the Parliament's Monsoon Session, calling these actions a "blow to democracy." He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are keen to discuss all issues during the upcoming Winter Session.

Pal remarked on the importance of the Parliament, designated by the Constitution as the forum for debate and decision-making on crucial matters. He lamented the Opposition's accusations of 64 lakh stolen votes, which remain unproven, urging a harmonious and productive session to address all topics raised.

Amidst continuing adjournments spurred by the Opposition's objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase I in Bihar, tensions persist. Union Minister Chirag Paswan referred to the Opposition as "speed breakers," a claim countered by Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala, who insists on the need for substantive discussions as the Winter Session approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

