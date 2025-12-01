IPFT Stands Firm Amid Northeast Political Shifts
The Indigenous Peoples' Party of Tripura (IPFT), maintaining its independence, vows to contest upcoming elections despite alliances, prioritizing its mission for Tipraland. Amid regional shifts and the Tipra Motha Party’s initiatives, IPFT's President Reang insists on separate entity status while emphasizing cooperation and key legislative demands in Tripura.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial announcement, the Indigenous Peoples' Party of Tripura (IPFT) declared its intention to remain an independent political entity while preparing to contest upcoming elections.
The party's decision follows the Tipra Motha Party's (TMP) initiative to unify regional parties under the 'One North East' banner. Despite the initiative, IPFT President Prem Kumar Reang reiterated the party's original mission for Tipraland, affirming its plan to contest with BJP and TMP while retaining autonomy.
Looking ahead, the IPFT plans a sit-in protest in Delhi to urge the passage of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, key for tribal council empowerment. Discussions on renaming the TTAADC and increasing its seats will be pivotal issues for the party in the coming months.
ALSO READ
Opposition too should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its depression after loss in elections: PM Modi.
Negativity may have some utility in politics, but ultimately nation building requires a positive mindset: PM Modi.
The Politics of Waste: How Federal Policies are Causing Massive Food Loss in the US
Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy: PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.
For some time now, Parliament used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet to vent frustration after defeat: PM Modi.