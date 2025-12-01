IPFT Stands Firm Amid Northeast Political Shifts

In a crucial announcement, the Indigenous Peoples' Party of Tripura (IPFT) declared its intention to remain an independent political entity while preparing to contest upcoming elections.

The party's decision follows the Tipra Motha Party's (TMP) initiative to unify regional parties under the 'One North East' banner. Despite the initiative, IPFT President Prem Kumar Reang reiterated the party's original mission for Tipraland, affirming its plan to contest with BJP and TMP while retaining autonomy.

Looking ahead, the IPFT plans a sit-in protest in Delhi to urge the passage of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, key for tribal council empowerment. Discussions on renaming the TTAADC and increasing its seats will be pivotal issues for the party in the coming months.