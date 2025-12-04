TMC govt hurting growth of West Bengal: FM Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, accusing it of hurting the growth of the state despite the Centre's full support.

Replying to a discussion on the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said West Bengal has never been ignored by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

''In fact, it is the TMC government that is hurting the growth of the people of West Bengal,'' she said in response to issues raised by TMC members.

She said West Bengal withdrew from the Ayushman Bharat scheme in January 2019, and questioned, ''Is that good for the people of Bengal?'' Sitharaman further said that industries are leaving West Bengal.

From April 1, 2011, to September 30, 2025, 448 listed companies and 6,447 unlisted companies have exited the state, she told the upper house.

''Since 2014, Rs 5.94 lakh crore has been given to West Bengal as tax devolution - a 4.4× increase compared to the Rs 1.34 lakh crore provided during 2004–14,'' the Union minister said.

She also reeled out data to show what the Centre has done for West Bengal.

Towards this, she said AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal has been opened, and 11 medical colleges have been approved in the state under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS).

Under the NDA government, Sitharaman said, West Bengal received a record railway budget allocation of Rs 13,955 crore for 2025–26, which is more than three times the average outlay of Rs 4,380 crore during 2009–14.

Also, 101 Amrit Stations are being developed in the state for Rs 3,847.5 crore.

The Union minister further said 1,650 km of railway lines have been electrified - taking total electrification in West Bengal to over 98 per cent.

She informed the house that over 2,300 km of National Highways have been constructed in West Bengal since April 2014.

Sitharaman also said that in August 2024, the Government of India approved the development of Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, West Bengal, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,549 crore.

Responding to TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, she said that the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) is not being transferred.

Taking into account the revised budget estimate for 2024-25 and the budget estimate for 2025-26, the Centre has so far transferred Rs 13.25 lakh crore since fiscal 2002-03 under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

This is against the collection of the Road and Infrastructure Cess of Rs 12.62 Lakh crore during the same period.

Sitharaman also said that from 2006-07 to 2013-14, the central fund released to West Bengal under MGNREGS stood at Rs 14,985 crore.

''Meanwhile, our government has released Rs 54,416 crore between FY 2014-15 to FY 2021-22, which represents a 261 per cent increase in central funds released under MGNREGs,'' she said, and added that this shows the commitment of the Centre towards demand for works by MGNREGA beneficiaries of the state of West Bengal.

