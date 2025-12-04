Left Menu

BJP plans 13,000 meetings across West Bengal ahead of 2026 elections

The campaign will kick off on December 5 with 1,300 meetings at shakti kendras clusters of five to seven polling booths between 5 pm and 7 pm, addressed by local and state leaders.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address at least seven rallies in West Bengal ahead of the announcement of poll dates for the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP said on Thursday.

Addressing a press meet, senior party leader Rahul Sinha said apart from these major gatherings, the party plans to hold 13,000 big and small meetings for over a month across the state starting Friday.

''While Modi is scheduled to address at least seven rallies before Assembly poll dates for West Bengal are announced, Union Home Minister, Defence Minister and other senior leaders will also address rallies, with dates to be announced later,'' Sinha said.

Each of the 13,000 meetings will cover clusters of seven to eight polling booths, aiming to reach out to citizens with the party's vision of a development-oriented West Bengal. The campaign will kick off on December 5 with 1,300 meetings at 'shakti kendras'— clusters of five to seven polling booths — between 5 pm and 7 pm, addressed by local and state leaders. Such meetings will continue till January 15.

After that, assembly-wise public meetings will be addressed by state and central leaders, including MPs and MLAs, with momentum expected to increase as elections approach, he said.

He added that the campaign seeks to capitalise on public discontent with the ruling TMC, highlighting the party's promise of good governance and a corruption-free administration.

''Many citizens are dissatisfied with the TMC government in West Bengal. The BJP's 13,000-meeting campaign aims to reach out to the public and highlight how the party can provide a government focused on good governance,'' Sinha said.

