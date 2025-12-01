Left Menu

EU Targets Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The European Union is determining ways to utilize frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, as stated by French President Emmanuel Macron. The plan aims for implementation before the next European Council meeting, with announcements expected soon from the European Commission.

EU Targets Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine
The European Union is exploring methods to leverage frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. This move comes as diplomatic talks emphasize financial and political support for Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron indicated that discussions are in advanced stages to finalize a policy by the upcoming European Council meeting, slated to occur before Christmas. This approach aligns with the EU's broader strategy to present a unified front in support of Ukraine.

Despite recognizing concerns from Belgium, where the majority of these assets are located, Macron expressed confidence in the EU's ability to address the complexities involved. The European Commission is expected to make definitive announcements in the coming days, which may shape future relations between the EU, Ukraine, and Russia.

