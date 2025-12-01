Senior Politician's Narrow Escape Spotlights Infrastructure Negligence
Ambika Chaudhary, a senior Samajwadi Party leader, narrowly escaped injury when his car crashed into a divider in Ballia. The accident, which occurred near the railway station, highlighted the area's poor lighting and infrastructure negligence. Chaudhary criticized the administration for not addressing the known hazard.
- Country:
- India
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary narrowly escaped injury Monday after his vehicle collided with a divider in Ballia.
Chaudhary was en route to the district headquarters when the accident occurred near the Ballia railway station. Although the car was damaged and his brother Sudhir, who was driving, sustained injuries, Chaudhary and his security guard escaped unscathed. The former Uttar Pradesh minister attributed the crash to 'gross negligence' by local authorities.
'The accident site is dangerously dark,' Chaudhary noted, mentioning a previous truck crash at the same divider. He criticized local officials for failing to install lighting where needed, despite this known hazard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India
BRIEF-Sberbank Says Interested In Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects In India
Assam's Infrastructure Boost: New Overbridge and Key Projects Unveiled
IRB Infrastructure's Strategic Asset Sale Boosts Financial Position
Chhattisgarh's Urban Revamp: A New Era of Infrastructure