Senior Politician's Narrow Escape Spotlights Infrastructure Negligence

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary narrowly escaped injury Monday after his vehicle collided with a divider in Ballia.

Chaudhary was en route to the district headquarters when the accident occurred near the Ballia railway station. Although the car was damaged and his brother Sudhir, who was driving, sustained injuries, Chaudhary and his security guard escaped unscathed. The former Uttar Pradesh minister attributed the crash to 'gross negligence' by local authorities.

'The accident site is dangerously dark,' Chaudhary noted, mentioning a previous truck crash at the same divider. He criticized local officials for failing to install lighting where needed, despite this known hazard.

